Братът на изчезналия Янек Миланов от Дупница сезира институциите и медиите в България и Европа, както и посланиците на ЕС у нас за случая





Братът на изчезналия преди 11 дни Янек Миланов от Дупница- Марио Миланов сезира всички институции в България и Европа, както и посланиците на ЕС у нас за случая.

Припомняме, че 43-годишният Янек изчезна на 31 юли, като последно е видян да се качва в колата на приближеният на Братя Галеви Васил Капланов-Каплата. Той е разпитан, но освободен.

Преди това Янев е подлаган на системни заплахи и атаки срещу негово имущество - автомобилът и апартаментът му в жк "Бистрица" са неколкократно нападани.

Ето какво пише Марио Миланов:



До Президента на Република България

До Министър Председателя на Република България

До Министъра на правосъдието на Република България

До Омбудсмана на Република България

До Главния секретар на МВР

До Директора на ГД НП До Директора на ГДБОП,

До Посланика на Република Франция в България,

До Посланиците на държавите – членки на ЕС,

До медиите в България и Европа



СИГНАЛ



от Марио Михайлов Миланов,

адрес за кореспонденция чрез адв. Стоян Мадин от САК,

гр. София, ул. “Позитано” № 8,

офис 108, тел.0898890315, stoyan.madin@gmail.com



УВАЖАЕМИ ГОСПОДИН ПРЕЗИДЕНТ,

УВАЖАЕМИ ГОСПОДИН МИНИСТЪР-ПРЕДСЕДАТЕЛ,

УВАЖАЕМИ ГОСПОДИН МИНИСТЪР НА ПРАВОСЪДИЕТО,

УВАЖАЕМА ГОСПОЖО ОМБУДСМАН,

УВАЖАЕМИ ГОСПОДИН ГЛАВЕН СЕКРЕТАР на МВР,

УВАЖАЕМИ ГОСПОДИН Директор на ГД „Национална полиция”,

УВАЖАЕМИ ГОСПОДИН Директор на ГДБОП,

ВАШИ ПРЕВЪЗХОДИТЕЛСТВА,

УВАЖАЕМИ ДАМИ И ГОСПОДА ЖУРНАЛИСТИ,



С настоящия сигнал Ви информирам за възникнал инцидент на 31.07.2020г., малко след 23 ч., в гр. Дупница, Република България, при който изчезна безследно брат ми Янек Миланов и до момента е в неизвестност.

Той е български гражданин, който постоянно живее във Франция, където работи от години, но прекарва ваканциите си в България. Не е криминално проявен и няма контакти и бизнес отношения с лица от криминалния контингент.

Полицията в гр. Дупница беше сезирана за неговото изчезване още на 01.08.2020г. До настоящия момент обаче местонахождението на брат ми не е известно, както и какво се е случило с него.

В сигнала, своевременно подаден до полицията, подробно е изложено, че в нощта на инцидента Янек Миланов се е качил в превозно средство, управлявано от Васил Капланов – Каплата, с когото са имали личен конфликт, като оттогава до настоящия момент няма данни относно местонахождението и съдбата на брат ми. Преди инцидента Янек Миланов няколко пъти е сезирал полицията за посегателства срещу личността и собственоста му.



Всеизвестно е, че Васил Капланов е лице от криминалния контингент, свързан в миналото с братя Галеви, осъдени за участие в организирана престъпна група. В такъв случай, загадка остава защо не са били предприети незабавни действия за разследване на обстоятелствата по изчезването на брат ми, насочени срещу Капланов.

Очаквам българската държава и правоохранителните органи да проведат ефективно разследване, за да се гарантират съответните основни права, регламентирани както в Конституцията на Република България, така и в поетите международни задължения и по специално тези с Европейската конвенция за правата на човека.

Безследното изчезване и неефективността на разследването са многопластови проблеми. От една страна те засягат международния имидж на страната и я представят в негативна светлина пред останалите държави, а именно като държава, която не може да гарантира правото на живот, сигурност и свобода на своите граждани.

От друга страна се накърняват и личните права, както на жертвата – в настоящият случай това е отвлеченият и безследно изчезнал Янек Миланов, така и на неговите близки и роднини. Съгласно международния стандарт, последните имаме право да разберем не само неговото местонахождение, но и какво точно се е случило във връзка с изчезването му. Съдът в Страсбург неколкократно е посочвал, че роднини на изчезнали лица също могат да бъдат жертви на нарушение на член 3 от ЕКПЧ, главно поради реакциите, нагласите и подхода на властите, при разследване на случая.

В тази насока е и практиката на ЕСПЧ, който обикновено анализира случаите на насилствено изчезване във връзка с чл. 2 (право на живот), чл. 3 (забрана на изтезанията), чл. 5 (право на свобода и сигурност), чл. 13 (право на ефективно средство за защита) и чл. 8 (право на зачитане на личния и семейния живот).



Във всички случаи на принудително изчезване досега Съдът констатира нарушение на член 5 от Конвенцията. Въпреки това, предвид изключително сериозния си характер и особености, насилственото изчезване не може да се разбира само като утежнена форма на произволно задържане; това води до нарушаване и на други права на човека. В случай на нарушение на членове 2 и 3 от Конвенцията по отношение на изчезналото лице, Съдът преценява дали престъплението обхваща само съществения аспект на разпоредбите, или също и процедурния, който изисква от държавите да провеждат ефективно разследване в предполагаемото престъпление.

Подобно разследване трябва да бъде започнато служебно и трябва да бъдат спазени определени особености за ефективност, независимост и безпристрастност, както

и за адекватност, бързина и публичен контрол, независимо от формата, в която се извършва разследването. По-специално, жертвите и техните близки трябва да бъдат включени в процедурата до степента, необходима за защита на техните интереси.

Съдът в Страсбург прилага презумпция за нарушение на член 2 от ЕКПЧ, когато безследно изчезналият за последно е бил видян жив при животозастрашаващи обстоятелства и държавата-ответник не предостави убедителни обяснения за неговата съдба и местонахождение, предвид задължението на държавата да защитава правата и свободите на своите граждани.

В конкретния случай е точно така, доколкото има данни, че брат ми Янек Миланов последно се е качил през нощта в автомобила на лице, за което е всеизвестно, че е криминално проявено и е било свързано с лица, осъдени за организирана престъпна група. Така неефективността на разследването би довело до бъдещо нарушение на Конвенцията

и последващо санкциониране на Българската държава.



Предвид гореизложеното,

се обръщам към Вас с молба за своевременно и адекватно прилагане на предвидените законови механизми за изясняване на обстоятелствата по изчезването на брат ми Янек Миланов и установяване на местонахождението му. Оставам на разположение и готовност за оказване на пълно съдействие.

С уважение: Марио Миланов

To:

Тhe PRESIDENT OF THE

REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA,

Тhe PRIME MINISTER OF THE

REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA,

Тhe MINISTER OF JUSTICE OF

THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA,

The OMBUDSMAN of the

REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA, The SECRETARY-GENERAL OF THE MINISTRY OF INTERIOR OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA,

The DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL

POLICE GENERAL DIRECTORATE,

The DIRECTOR OF THE

GENERAL DIRECTORATE

FOR COMBATING ORGANISED CRIME (GDBOP), The AMBASSADOR OF THE REPUBLIC OF FRANCE TO BULGARIA,

The AMBASSADORS OF THE EU MEMBER STATES, Media in Bulgaria and Europe



SIGNAL



by Mario Mihailov Milanov,

address for correspondence via a.p. Stoyan Madin of the SAC, personal number No 1400718210, with the address of the activity:

8 Positano Str office 108

Sofia

t.0898890315,

stoyan.madin@gmail.com



DEAR MR. PRESIDENT, DEAR MR. PRIME MINISTER, DEAR MR. MINISTER OF JUSTICE, DEAR MADAM OMBUDSMAN,

DEAR MR. SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE MINISTRY OF INTERIOR,

DEAR MR DIRECTOR OF DG NATIONAL POLICE, DEAR MR DIRECTOR OF THE GDBOP, YOUR EXCELLENCIES,

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN JOURNALISTS,



With this alert I would like to inform you of an incident happened on 31.07.2020, after 23 o’clock, in town of Dupnitsa, Republic of Bulgaria, where my brother Yanek Milanov disappeared without trace and his location currently is unknown.

He is a Bulgarian citizen who is resident of Republic of France, where he has been working for years and spends his vacations in Bulgaria. He has no criminal records.

Police in the town of Dupnitsa was informed for his disappearance as early as 01.08.2020. Until now, however, my brother's whereabouts are unknown, nor what happened to him.

In the signal, promptly submitted to the police, it is stated that on the night of the incident Yanek Milanov got into a vehicle driven by Vasil Kaplanov – Kaplata, with whom they had a personal conflict, and since then there has been no information on the whereabouts and fate of my brother.

It is well known that Vasil Kaplanov has proven criminal records, connected with the Galevi brothers, who have been convicted of an organized

crime group. In this case, a mystery remains why no immediate action was taken to investigate the circumstances of my brother's disappearance directed against Kaplanov.

My brother submitted to the Town of Dupnitsa Police office several signals for verbal and written threats as well as vandalism to his properties months ago.

I expect the Bulgarian State and law enforcement authorities to conduct an effective investigation to ensure the relevant fundamental rights regulated both in the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria and in its international commitments, and in particular those of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The disappearances and ineffectiveness of the investigation are multilayered problems. On one hand, they affect the international image of the country and present it in a negative light to the other countries, namely as a state that cannot guarantee the right to life, security and freedom of its citizens.

On the other hand, the human rights are violated of both the victim (in this case it is the kidnapped and missing Yanek Milanov), as well as his relatives. According to the international standard, we have the right to find out not only his whereabouts, but also what exactly happened in regards to his disappearance. The Strasbourg Court has repeatedly stated that relatives of missing persons may also be victims of a violation of Article 3 of the ECHR, mainly because of the reactions, attitudes and approach of the authorities in investigating the case.

In this regard the practice of the ECHR usually analyses cases of enforced disappearance in connection with Article 2 (right to life), Art. 3 (prohibition of torture), Art. 5 (right to liberty and security), Art. 13 (right to an effective remedy) and Article 8 (right to respect for private and family life).

In all cases of enforced disappearance, the Court has so far found an infringement of Article 5 of the Convention. However, given its extremely serious nature and characteristics, enforced disappearance cannot be understood only as an aggravated form of arbitrary detention; other human rights. In the event of an infringement of Articles 2 and 3 of the Convention in respect of the missing person, the Court shall assess whether the offence covers only the essential aspect of the provisions, or also the procedural one, which requires States to conduct an effective investigation into the alleged offence.

Such an investigation must be initiated of its own motion and certain specifics of effectiveness, independence and impartiality as well as adequacy, speed and public scrutiny must be respected, regardless of the form in which the investigation is carried out. In particular, victims and their relatives should be included in the procedure to the extent necessity to protect their interests.

The Strasbourg Court applied a presumption of infringement of Article 2 of the ECHR where the missing person was last seen alive in life-threatening circumstances and the defendant State did not provide convincing explanations of its fate and whereabouts, given the State's obligation to protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens.

In this case, it is precisely so that in so far as there is evidence that my brother Yanek Milanov at that night last went into a car of a person known to be criminally identified and is related to persons convicted of organized crime.

As per the above,

I would like to ask you to apply the legal mechanisms to clarify the circumstances of the disappearance of my brother Yanek Milanov and establish his whereabouts.

I remain available for assistance:

Yours Sincerely

/Mario Milanov/



À:

Le PRESIDENT DE LA REPUBLIQUE DE BULGARIE,

Le PREMIER MINISTRE DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE DE BULGARIE,

Le MINISTRE DE LA JUSTICE DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE DE BULGARIE,

Le MEDIATEUR de la RÉPUBLIQUE DE BULGARIE,

Le SECRÉTAIRE GÉNÉRAL DU MINISTÈRE DE L'INTÉRIEUR DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE DE BULGARIE,

Le DIRECTEUR DE LA DIRECTION GÉNÉRALE DE LA POLICE NATIONALE,

Le DIRECTEUR DE LA DIRECTION GÉNÉRALE DE LA LUTTE CONTRE LE CRIME ORGANISÉ (GDBOP), L'AMBASSADEUR DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE FRANÇAISE EN BULGARIE,

Les AMBASSADEURS DES ÉTATS MEMBRES DE L'UE,

Médias en Bulgarie et en Europe

SIGNALEMENT

DE DISPARITION INQUIETANTE

DE PERSONNE MAJEUR





par Mario Mihailov Milanov, addresse de correspondance via a.p. Stoyan Madin du SAC,

# 1400718210,

Adresse:

8 rue Positano (#108) Sofia

t. 0898890315, stoyan.madin@gmail.com

CHER MONSIEUR LE PRÉSIDENT,

CHER MONSIEUR LE PREMIER MINISTRE, CHER MONSIEUR LE MINISTÈRE DE LA JUSTICE, CHER MADAME LA MEDIATRICE

CHER MONSIEUR LE SECRÉTAIRE GÉNÉRAL DU MINISTÈRE DE L'INTÉRIEUR,

CHER MONSIEUR LE DIRECTEUR DE LA DG POLICE NATIONALE,

CHER MONSIEUR LE DIRECTEUR DU GDBOP, VOS EXCELLENCES,

MESDAMES, MESSIEURS LES JOURNALISTES,

Avec cette alerte, je voudrais vous informer d'un incident survenu le 31 juillet 2020, après 23 heures, dans la ville de Doupnitsa, en Bulgarie, où mon frère Yanek Milanov a disparu sans laisser de trace et où sa position est actuellement inconnu.

Il est citoyen bulgare, et réside en France (Paris/75011) depuis de nombreuses années. Il est chef d’entreprise/artisan. Il passe ses vacances d’été en Bulgarie. Il n'a pas de casier judiciaire.

La police de la ville de Dupnitsa a été informée de sa disparition dès le 01.08.2020. Jusqu'à présent, cependant, on ne sait pas où se trouve mon frère, ni ce qui lui est arrivé.



Dans le signalement de disparition inquietante de personne majeur, rapidement soumis à la police, il est indiqué que la nuit de l'incident, Yanek Milanov est monté dans un véhicule conduit par Vasil Kaplanov - Kaplata, avec lequel il avait un conflit personnel, et depuis lors, il n'y a eu aucune information sur les allées et venues et le sort de mon frère.

Il est de notoriété publique que Vasil Kaplanov, qui a un casier judiciaire très important, est lié aux frères Galevi, qui ont été reconnus coupable d’appartenir à une organisation criminelle. C’est pourquoi, il parait incomprehensible qu’aucune action immédiate, dirigée contre Vasil Kaplanov. n'a été entreprise afin d’enquêter sur les circonstances de la disparition de mon frère Yanek Milanov.

J'attends de l'État bulgare et des services des forces de l’ordre qu'ils mènent une enquête efficace afin de garantir les droits fondamentaux pertinents/réglementés à la fois dans la Constitution de la République de Bulgarie et dans ses engagements internationaux, et en particulier ceux de la Convention européenne des droits de l'homme (CEDH) .

Les disparitions et l'inefficacité/la lenteur des enquêtes criminelles sont des problèmes à plusieurs niveaux. D'une part, ils affectent l'image internationale du pays, à savoir en tant qu'État ne pouvant garantir le droit à la vie, à la sécurité et à la liberté de ses citoyens.

D'autre part, il y a une grave violation des droits de l’homme à la fois de la victime (dans ce cas, il s'agit de Yanek Milanov enlevé et porté disparu), ainsi que de ceux de ses proches. Selon les rêglements internationaux, nous avons le droit de savoir non seulement où il se trouve, mais aussi ce qu’il s’est exactement passé lors de sa disparition. La Cour de Strasbourg a déclaré à plusieurs reprises que les proches de personnes disparues peuvent également être victimes d'une violation de l'article 3 de la CEDH, principalement en raison des réactions, des attitudes et de l'approche des autorités lors de l'instruction de l'affaire.

À cet égard, la CEDH analyse généralement les cas de disparition forcée en relation avec l'article 2 (droit à la vie), l'art. 3 (interdiction de la torture), art. 5 (droit à la liberté et à la sûreté), art. 13 (droit à un recours effectif) et article 8 (droit au respect de la vie privée et familiale).

Dans tous les cas de disparition forcée, la Cour a jusqu'à présent constaté une violation de l'article 5 de la Convention. Cependant, compte tenu de sa nature et de ses caractéristiques extrêmement graves, la disparition forcée ne peut être comprise uniquement comme une forme aggravée de détention arbitraire; autres droits de l’homme. En cas de violation des articles 2 et 3 de la Convention à l'égard de la personne disparue, la Cour apprécie si l'infraction ne couvre que l'aspect essentiel des dispositions, ou également l'aspect procédural, qui oblige les États à mener une enquête efficace sur l’infraction présumée.



Une telle enquête doit être ouverte d'office et certaines spécificités d'efficacité, d'indépendance et d'impartialité ainsi que d'adéquation, de rapidité et de contrôle public doivent être respectées, quelle que soit la forme sous laquelle l'enquête est menée. En particulier, les victimes et leurs proches devraient être inclus dans la procédure dans la mesure où il est nécessaire de protéger leurs intérêts.

La Cour de Strasbourg a appliqué une présomption de violation de l'article 2 de la CEDH lorsque la personne disparue a été vue vivante pour la dernière fois dans des circonstances mettant sa vie en danger et que l'État défendeur n'a pas fourni d'explications convaincantes sur son sort et où il se trouve, compte tenu de l'obligation de l'État de protéger les droits et les libertés de ses citoyens.

En l’espèce, il a été précisément prouvé que la nuit dernière, (31/07/2020) mon frère, Yanek Milanov, est monté dans la voiture d’une personne connue pour être identifiée comme étant un criminel ayant des liens avec des personnes reconnues comme appartenant à une organisation criminelle.

Je tiens aussi à vous informer que mon frère Yanek Milanov s’est déplacé au commissariat de police à Dupnitsa au début de l’année (2020) afin de porter plainte, après avoir retrouvé sa voiture vandalisé à plusieurs reprises, après avoir retrouvé l’une de ses fenètre d’appartement brisé par une balle d’arme à feu, et après avoir reçu sur son téléphone portable la photo de la tombe de ses parents;

Conformément à ce qui précède,

Je voudrais vous demander d’appliquer plus efficacement les instruments et mécanismes juridiques existants afin de clarifier les circonstances de la disparition de mon frère Yanek Milanov et déterminer où il se trouve.

Je reste à votre entière disposition pour tout renseignement complémentaire.

Cordialement,



Mario Milanov



