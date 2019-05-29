Исландска компания търси служители от Дупница и региона





The Icelandic biotech company Algalif needs few good employees to work in our plant in Keflavik, Iceland. Permanent positions only



Algalif is a biotech company growing micro algae in closed photo bio reactors, extracting high quality ingredients and selling on international markets.

We are currently expanding our factory and need good reliable people to help with the assembly of our PBR´s and other systems. The successful applicants will start as soon as possible, trial period for six months. But we are looking for fulltime future employees.

We are also looking for certified electrician 1 position, permanent job.

Honest, hard working, English speaking and enthusiastic, are our requirements. Experience and relevant education are a plus.

We offer help in finding housing, medical insurance for first six months, until you get into the Icelandic health insurance system, and good working environment. Salary is competitive with full pension fund and other taxes and fees paid.

I will be in Dupnitsa available for interviews on 06 – 07 June from 11h – 15 h , lobby of Hotel Rila.

Please send your applications in English, to: orri@algalif.com +3548465630

www.algalif.com

Sincerely, Orri Björnsson, CEO of Algalif.